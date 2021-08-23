ICMAI To Hold CMA Foundation Model Exams From August 25; Check Guidelines
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will be conducting a model examination for the CMA Foundation June 2021 exam.
CMA Foundation June 2021 model exam will be held from August 25 to August 29 and the main CMA June 2021 exam will be conducted on September 5 in online mode. The exam will be in home proctored arrangements.
ICMAI has released a detailed PDF containing all the guidelines related to the examination. The candidate guide includes details like system requirements, tool or applications which are to be installed for the exam, ethics to adhere to while giving the exam, and other details.
Click here to check the Candidate guide.
CMA Foundation 2021 June Exam Guidelines
Students are required to keep valid government identity proof such as an Aadhaar card, voter card, etc handy. Along with this, keep your login details such as registration ID, date of birth, passkey(once given) ready.
The exam will start at 10 am, so the students appearing for the exams must make sure of reporting before time
Since the CMA Foundation June 2021 exam will be conducted online, students must make sure to have a compatible system and power backup.
Students must keep their system ready with the latest version of Google Chrome and update their system to avoid any last minute technical flaw.
Students must make sure that their system is having a proper webcam and microphone access because it will be required while giving the examination.
Students giving exams through their mobile phone must make sure to have an android 5 or above version and a proper front camera.
Click here to check the functionality of your computer system.
It is compulsory to attempt all the questions in a single go
Model examination will not be having any negative marking