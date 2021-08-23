ICMAI To Hold CMA Foundation Model Exams From August 25; Check Guidelines

CMA Foundation June 2021 model exam to held from August 25

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will be conducting a model examination for the CMA Foundation June 2021 exam. This model exam or mock exam will aim at helping the students appearing for the CMA Foundation June 2021 exam to understand the process of the main exam.

CMA Foundation June 2021 model exam will be held from August 25 to August 29 and the main CMA June 2021 exam will be conducted on September 5 in online mode. The exam will be in home proctored arrangements.

ICMAI has released a detailed PDF containing all the guidelines related to the examination. The candidate guide includes details like system requirements, tool or applications which are to be installed for the exam, ethics to adhere to while giving the exam, and other details.

Click here to check the Candidate guide.

CMA Foundation 2021 June Exam Guidelines