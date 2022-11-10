  • Home
ICMAI Extends Intermediate, Final December 2022 Registration Deadline; Four New Exam Centers Announced

ICMAI has extended the Intermediate and Final December 2022 exam online application form submission and correction deadline till November 12.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 10, 2022 7:00 pm IST

ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final December 2022 exam application deadline extended.
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICMAI Intermediate, Final December 2022 Exam: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has decided to extend and revise the date for submission of the online application forms and make corrections in the Intermediate and Final December 2022 exam form. Candidates can now submit the form till November 12 through the official website– icmai.in. The application form correction will also remain open till November 12, 2022.

Additionally, ICMAI has also decided to open four new examination centres in December 2022. The locations are Kanchipuram (Tamilnadu), Palghar (Maharastra), Gaya (Bihar) and Serampore (West Bengal).

ICMAI Intermediate, Final December 2022 Exam: Online Form Fill-Up Procedure

Step 1: Go to the official website- icmai.in

Step 2: Click on the Intermediate and Final December 2022 registration link.

Step 3: Put the current registration number and then press the “Click Here” button.

Step 4: Press the “Click Here” button beside the "Registration No." field in the "Online Examination Application" form.

Step 5: Fill in the student's details then press the “Submit” button.

Step 6: Upload photo, signature and make payment.

ICMAI Intermediate, Final December 2022 Exam: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Last date for submission of examination application form through online

November 12, 2022

Correction in examination application form

November 9 - November 12, 2022

