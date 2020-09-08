ICMAI Intermediate And Final Exams From December 10

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the schedule for the CMA intermediate and CMA final exams for the 2020 session. ICMAI will start the intermediate and final exams between December 10 and December 17. This year, the ICMAI, has merged the CMA intermediate and CMA final exams and has decided to conduct both the exams in December. The exams for intermediate will be held in the morning shift between 10 am and 1 pm, and the final exams are scheduled to be held in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The ICMAI has also mentioned the process of application and the ICMAI exam syllabus along with the CMA date sheets. Students, as per the guidelines mentioned, opting for Indian centres have to fill the application form and submit their exam fees in online mode only. While those students who will opt for the overseas centres are required to apply offline and send their application along with the demand draft of the required amount.

However, candidates already registered are not required to pay and apply again. “Examination form already submitted by the students for the Intermediate and Final Examinations, June, 2020 session will remain the same for the Intermediate and Final Examinations to be held in December, 2020. Students need not apply again,” read a statement from the CMA date sheet.

It further added: “ Students who have submitted examination form for the Intermediate and Final Examinations, June, 2020 session are allowed to add their Group with payment of differential examination fee for appearing in the Intermediate and Final Examinations to be held in December, 2020.”