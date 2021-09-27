ICMAI Defers CMA Inter, Final June 2021 Exams; Merges With December Session

  • Home
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has decided to postpone the Intermediate and Final examination of the Institute for June, 2021 session ‘due to unavoidable circumstances’.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has decided to postpone the Intermediate and Final examination of the Institute for June, 2021 session ‘due to unavoidable circumstances’. “The Intermediate and Final examination of Institute scheduled from October 21 to 18, 2021, stands postponed and the June, 2021 examination stands merged with the Intermediate and Final examination for December, 2021 session, with due carryover of all relevant benefits already available to the students including fee payment and subject wise exemption,” read the official notification.

Examination form already submitted by the candidates for the Intermediate and Final examination for June, 2021 session will remain same for the Intermediate and Final examination to be held in December, 2021. Candidates need not apply again, ICMAI has clarified.

Candidates who have submitted examination application form for the Intermediate and Final examination for June, 2021 session are allowed to change their examination centre, groups by making online application and can add their additional group.

For this, students need to make a payment of differential examination fee. A Demand Draft along with the online submitted application form has to be sent to the Examination Directorate within due date for appearing in the Intermediate and Final examination to be held in December, 2021.

Candidates who have not applied for the Intermediate and Final examination for June, 2021 session may apply afresh by submitting online examination application form for December, 2021 examination.

The examination notification and revised schedule of the examination in details will be announced soon.

