ICMAI Declares Results For Certified Management Accounting Exams

ICMAI CMA results declared for intermediate, final stages

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results of the Certified Management Accounting (CMA) exam for the intermediate and final stages conducted in December. The candidates can check their CMA Inter results 2020 and CMA Final results at examicmai.in. They will have to login using their registration number or identification number.

The ICMAI scorecards would bear details such as name and roll number of the candidate, registration number, paper-wise and group-wise marks and exam qualifying status.

Steps to check ICMAI CMA Final, Intermediate results

Step 1 Visit the official ICMAI website examicmai.in

Step 2 Click on the online link for ICMAI CMA Dec Result 2020

Step 3 Enter registration number on the result page

Step 4 Your CMA Intermediate/CMA final result will be displayed

Step 5 Download CMA 2020 score card.

Those who had requested for results at their email id will be receiving the ICMAI scorecards there.

In addition to the score cards, ICMAI has also released the CMA Intermediate pass list 2020 and CMA Final Complete pass list 2020. The ICMAI CMA 2020 pass list is declared in a group-wise manner as well as a complete pass list.

The merged CMA Intermediate and final examinations for June 2020 and December 2020 were conducted between January 3 and January 10 in an online mode.