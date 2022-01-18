ICMAI CMA Result Out For December 2021 Foundation Exams; Direct Link Here

CMA foundation exam result declared

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA foundation exam result for the December 2021 exams. Students can access the ICMAI CMA 2021 foundation exam result from the official website of ICMAI- examicmai.in. To download the CMA foundation result, candidates will be required to login to the students’ portal with the identfication numbers. The CMA Foundation 2021 exam was held on January 2, 2022.

The CMA foundation exam result score card will contain details including names of the candidates, their roll numbers, identification numbers, CMA foundation syllabus year, paper-wise marks for each group of exam, status and total marks obtained.

ICMAI CMA Foundation Exam Result: Direct Link

ICMAI CMA Result: Steps To Download