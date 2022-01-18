  • Home
  • Education
  • ICMAI CMA Result Out For December 2021 Foundation Exams; Direct Link Here

ICMAI CMA Result Out For December 2021 Foundation Exams; Direct Link Here

CMA Foundation Exams: Students can access the ICMAI CMA 2021 foundation exam result from the official website of ICMAI- examicmai.in. To download the CMA foundation result, candidates will be required to login to the students’ portal with the identfication numbers.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 18, 2022 10:25 am IST

RELATED NEWS

ICMAI CMA Admit Card Out For December Exams; Direct Link Here
#PostponeNEETPG2022: Junior Doctors Demand Postponement Of Exam As Date Clashes With Counselling
NEET PG Counselling: MCC Releases Notice For Candidates Who Want To Change To Unreserved (UR) Categories
MCC To Start Registration For NEET UG 2021 Round 1 Counselling From Tomorrow; Details Here
XAT Result 2022 Released, How To Download Score Card
XAT Result 2022 Released: Know About Marking Scheme
ICMAI CMA Result Out For December 2021 Foundation Exams; Direct Link Here
CMA foundation exam result declared
New Delhi:

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA foundation exam result for the December 2021 exams. Students can access the ICMAI CMA 2021 foundation exam result from the official website of ICMAI- examicmai.in. To download the CMA foundation result, candidates will be required to login to the students’ portal with the identfication numbers. The CMA Foundation 2021 exam was held on January 2, 2022.

The CMA foundation exam result score card will contain details including names of the candidates, their roll numbers, identification numbers, CMA foundation syllabus year, paper-wise marks for each group of exam, status and total marks obtained.

ICMAI CMA Foundation Exam Result: Direct Link

ICMAI CMA Result: Steps To Download

  1. Go to icmai.in
  2. On the Students’ Tab, click on the Examiation Link
  3. Under Examination, click on Result
  4. Then go to “Result for December 2021 Foundation Examination”
  5. Click on the link to access result
  6. Insert credentials
  7. Submit and download CMA admit card
Click here for more Education News
ICMAI Results CMA Foundation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
#PostponeNEETPG2022: Junior Doctors Demand Postponement Of Exam As Date Clashes With Counselling
#PostponeNEETPG2022: Junior Doctors Demand Postponement Of Exam As Date Clashes With Counselling
NEET PG Counselling: MCC Releases Notice For Candidates Who Want To Change To Unreserved (UR) Categories
NEET PG Counselling: MCC Releases Notice For Candidates Who Want To Change To Unreserved (UR) Categories
MCC To Start Registration For NEET UG 2021 Round 1 Counselling From Tomorrow; Details Here
MCC To Start Registration For NEET UG 2021 Round 1 Counselling From Tomorrow; Details Here
XAT Result 2022 Released, How To Download Score Card
XAT Result 2022 Released, How To Download Score Card
IIM Udaipur Announces Start-up Innovation Grants For Ideas On Climate Change Mitigation
IIM Udaipur Announces Start-up Innovation Grants For Ideas On Climate Change Mitigation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................