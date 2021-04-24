ICMAI CMA June Exam: Training For Inter, Final Exams Exempted

ICMAI has exempted training for Inter and Final CMA exams 2021

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has exempted all types of training for the Intermediate and Final course for the CMA June examination. The decision has been taken due to the situation caused by COVID-19. “As decided by the Council, this is to notify that all types of training to be completed before appearing CMA Intermediate/Final Examinations as applicable are hereby exempted only for June- 2021 term of examinations due to pandemic situation arising out of the spread of COVID-19,” as per the official notification released at icmai.in.

ICMAI has already released the dates for Foundation, Intermediate and Final June exams. The Intermediate and Final exams will begin on July 26. The Foundation exams will begin on July 23. All those who wish to appear in the examination can apply at the official website--icmai.in. The last date to submit the ICMAI exams application forms is May 20.

Candidates appearing for the Foundation course examination will have to pay Rs 1,200 as examination fees, Rs 1,400 fee will be applicable for the Final course exam, and Rs 1,200 is to be paid for the Intermediate examination.

The application forms for the Intermediate and Final examination will have to be filled in an online mode and the application fees is to be paid online.