ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021: Today Is The Last Day To Apply

ICMAI CMA June exam 2021 registration ends today

Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI will conclude the application process for ICMAI CMA June 2021 exam today, May 20. Candidates who want to appear for the Certified Management Accountant examination must register online through the official website-- icmai.in.

ICMAI has released the exam schedule for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examination. The foundation course examination will be held on July 23, 2021. The Intermediate and Final course examination will begin on July 26 and conclude on August 2, 2021.

“Application forms for Intermediate and Final examination has to be filled up through online only and fees will be accepted through online mode only. No Offline form and DD payment will be accepted for domestic candidate,” ICMAI has said.

“Students who have chosen to opt-out for the Intermediate and Final examinations, December 2020 session will remain same for the Intermediate and Final examinations to be held in June 2021. Students need not to apply again,” it added.

How To Fill The Application Form:

Step 1: Go to the official website and register with your email ID and personal details. Once your ID, password is generated, visit the site again and on the homepage, enter the current registration number and then press the “Click Here” button.

Step 2: Press the “Click Here” button beside the "Registration No." field in the "Online Examination Application" form

Step 3: Fill in the details then press the “Submit” button.

Step 4: Upload photo and signature in .jpg, .jpeg or .bmp format, under 40KB

Step 5: Choose payable mode, select the desired payment option and click on the “Pay Now” button.

“Check your application status after three working days from submitting, by putting your registration no, if a payment shows incomplete though after making payment, please send the mail at exam.helpdesk@icmai.in with documentary evidence / paid challan copy etc. immediately,” ICMAI said.