ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final December 2022 Registration Ends Today At Icmai.in

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final December 2022 Application Last Date November 12

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will close the registration process for CMA Intermediate, Final December 2022 session today, November 12. Aspiring candidates can register for the CMA December 2022 examination through the official website– icmai.in. Earlier the last date to register for the CMA Inter and CMA Final December 2022 session exam was November 5, 2022.

Candidates can fill out the Intermediate and Final exam application in inline mode only. The Institute will not consider any applications or fee payments from domestic candidates in the offline mode. The ICMAI will conduct the examination offline-centre based. The subject-wise syllabus is available on the official website. Candidates must go through the eligibility criteria, exam details, syllabus and paper pattern before filling up the online application form.

The ICMAI has also added four new examination centres for candidates. The candidates registered for the CMA exam and wish to choose these centres can make changes in their application through the correction window before the stipulated timeline. The locations are Kanchipuram (Tamilnadu), Palghar (Maharastra), Gaya (Bihar) and Serampore (West Bengal).

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final December 2022 Application: Direct Link

The Institute will conduct the CMA Inter and CMA Final December 2022 session exams between January 5 and January 12, 2023. The CMA Intermediate exam will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 1 pm and the CMA Final examination will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.