ICMAI CMA Foundation Result For June Exam Announced, Direct Link

ICMAI CA Foundation 2021 results declared

The Cost and Management Accountants (CMA) Foundation 2021 June session results have been declared on the official website. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on- icmai.in. Students will be required to secure minimum 40 per cent marks in all the subjects to qualify for the ICMAI CA Foundation exam.

The Cost and Management Accountants (CMA) Foundation exam was conducted on September 5 in a home-based online mode.

CMA Foundation Result 2021: Direct link

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2021: How To Check

Go to the official website- icmai.in

Click on the link that reads, 'Result for June 2021 Foundation Examination' on the displayed homepage

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Enter the asked credentials

Your CA foundation exam result for the June session will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download

Take a print for future reference.

Students can check the details on the result like: student's name, roll number, registration number, paper wise marks, qualifying status, and total marks obtained.

If any student is not satisfied with the awarded marks can apply for answer sheet verification through the official website. The answer sheet verification process is available for the students up to 30 days after the result declaration.

Students who have qualified the examination can apply for the CMA Intermediate exam 2021 through the official website.