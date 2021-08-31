ICMAI CMA exam day instructions released

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the guidelines and a set of instructions for the CMA Foundation June 2021 examination slated to be held on September 5. “Examination instructions must be considered with priority and any type of negligence is not acceptable,” ICMAI has said. Those appearing in the examination can download the admit card for the Foundation exam from the official website-- icmai.in.

Candidates must keep their identification or registration number, date of birth (as per ICAI record) passkey and other details in hard copy printout before the examination begins.

Students must keep a government-issued ID (Voter card, Driving license, Passport, Aadhaar, etc.) or the ID card of the Institute to verify identity and upload it at the time of starting the examination.

Students will be required to login at 10 am for the first session and 2 pm for the second session of the Foundation course examination.

For every exam session, there will be two papers with 100 (50+50) MCQ questions of 200 marks. A student can scroll any question at any point in time.

Students will be allowed to use a non-programmable calculator or normal calculator, pen, pencil, and a blank page for rough work in Fundamentals of Accounting and Fundamentals of Business Mathematics & Statistics.

“Use faster, reliable and continued internet connection. Do not use the internet connection which frequently disconnects or having any other issues. In case of Internet failure, please do not panic, restart the test using the same login information, from the same computer/laptop/mobile, you may change the internet service provider or internet connection system, the test will start from the same question which you had left earlier, and all attempted questions remain attempted,” ICMAI has said in an official notice.

ICMAI Guidelines: Before The Exam Begins

Download and install online assessment tool before starting of the examination

Enter “cma2021” in the assessment URL and Click to continue.

Enter your registration number, Date of Birth, passkey and other details to login to the examination screen

In case the internet is not working properly, candidates will be allowed to login till 10.30 in the first session and 2.30 pm in the second session

The candidate’s photo will be captured through the webcam or mobile camera on the examination screen.

Upload Institute’s ID card or admit card or Govt Photo Identity card

Candidates will receive your proctor/invigilator contact detail before the starting of the examination, in case of any difficulty and necessity, one may contact him or her.

ICMAI Guidelines: During The Exam

At the time of examination, candidates will be strictly under surveillance. One must maintain the examination rules and regulations.

There is no negative marking in this examination.

The test is webcam and microphone enabled. If the webcam/microphone is not detected at the time of starting the test, the question paper will not load. Candidates must allow the webcam or microphone access from Google Chrome -> Settings-> Privacy and security-> Site Settings before the test.

Do not press backspace, refresh, or close the window during the examination.

Students must keep patience and try to complete all the 100 multiple-choice questions within the time frame allotted for the examination.

Students must not stop the session forcefully. This is especially important in the online environment where the system will "time-out" and not allow students to re-enter the exam site.

ICMAI Guidelines: After Exam

Candidate submission will be visible on the screen itself and save the page for reference.

Do not appear for the exam before or after exam time. Login is for a single day only. It will be deactivated automatically after first use.

The Institute reserves the final decision on examination.

