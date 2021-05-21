  • Home
ICMAI CMA Exam Form Submission Deadline Extended; Know Details

ICMAI has extended the deadline to submit the application form for CMA 2021 examination for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses till May 30.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 21, 2021 10:30 am IST

ICMAI CMA exam form submission date has been extended till May 30
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the deadline to submit the application form for CMA 2021 examination for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses till May 30. Those who wish to appear in CMA 2021 exam can now register without a late fee till May 30 on the institute’s official website - icmai.in

“In view of present acute pandemic situation arising out of spread of COVID-19, it is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the last date for submission of online Examination Application Form for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Course for June, 2021 Examinations of the Institute stands extended up to 30th May, 2021 without late fee,” reads the official order.

As per the schedule released by the institute, the Foundation course examination will be held on July 23, 2021. The Intermediate and Final course examination will begin on July 26 and conclude on August 2, 2021.

How To Fill The Application Form:

Step 1: Go to the official website and register with your email ID and personal details. Once your ID, password is generated, visit the site again and on the homepage, enter the current registration number and then press the “Click Here” button.

Step 2: Press the “Click Here” button beside the "Registration No." field in the "Online Examination Application" form

Step 3: Fill in the details then press the “Submit” button.

Step 4: Upload photo and signature in .jpg, .jpeg or .bmp format, under 40KB

Step 5: Choose payable mode, select the desired payment option and click on the “Pay Now” button.

“Check your application status after three working days from submitting, by putting your registration no, if a payment shows incomplete though after making payment, please send the mail at exam.helpdesk@icmai.in with documentary evidence / paid challan copy etc. immediately,” ICMAI said.

