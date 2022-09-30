ICMAI CMA December 2022: Intermediate, Final Exam Dates Announced

ICMAI CMA December 2022 Exam

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA Intermediate, Final exam dates for December 2022 session. The CMA Inter and CMA Final exams will be held between January 5 and January 12, 2022. The ICMAI CMA December 2022 exam schedule is available on the official website - icmai.in. Along with this, the ICMAI has also started the registration process for CMA Inter, Final exam 2022.

The candidates can register for ICMAI CMA December exam online till November 5, 2022. The mode of CMA December examination will be offline-centre based. The CMA Inter exam will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 1 pm. While the CMA Final exam will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm. Aspirants can check the ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final December 2022 exam dates provided here.

ICMAI CMA December 2022 Intermediate Exam Dates

Day And Date Group 1 Group 2 Thursday, January 5, 2023 Financial Accounting - Friday, January 6, 2023 - Operations Management & Strategic Management Saturday, January 7, 2023

Laws & Ethics - Sunday, January 8, 2023 - Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Management

Monday, January 9, 2023

Direct Taxation - Tuesday, January 10, 2023

- Indirect Taxation

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Cost Accounting

- Thursday, January 12, 2023

- Company Accounts & Audit

ICMAI CMA December 2022 Final Exam Dates