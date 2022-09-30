  • Home
  • Education
  • ICMAI CMA December 2022: Intermediate, Final Exam Dates Announced

ICMAI CMA December 2022: Intermediate, Final Exam Dates Announced

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA Intermediate, Final exam dates for December 2022 session.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 30, 2022 6:36 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICMAI CMA Admit Card For June 2022 Term Exams Out; Direct Link Here
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Rank Card Released; Download Link Here
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Here's How To Check
MH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling 2022 Registration Begins; List Of Documents Required
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Soon; Official Website, Key Points
ICMAI CMA December 2022: Intermediate, Final Exam Dates Announced
ICMAI CMA December 2022 Exam
New Delhi:

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA Intermediate, Final exam dates for December 2022 session. The CMA Inter and CMA Final exams will be held between January 5 and January 12, 2022. The ICMAI CMA December 2022 exam schedule is available on the official website - icmai.in. Along with this, the ICMAI has also started the registration process for CMA Inter, Final exam 2022.

Recommended : What Are Some Of The Career Options You Could Pursue After Commerce? Read More 

The candidates can register for ICMAI CMA December exam online till November 5, 2022. The mode of CMA December examination will be offline-centre based. The CMA Inter exam will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 1 pm. While the CMA Final exam will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm. Aspirants can check the ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final December 2022 exam dates provided here.

ICMAI CMA December 2022 Intermediate Exam Dates

Day And Date
Group 1
Group 2
Thursday, January 5, 2023Financial Accounting -
Friday, January 6, 2023 - Operations Management & Strategic Management
Saturday, January 7, 2023
Laws & Ethics -
Sunday, January 8, 2023 -Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Management
Monday, January 9, 2023
Direct Taxation -
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
 - Indirect Taxation
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Cost Accounting
 -
Thursday, January 12, 2023
 -Company Accounts & Audit

ICMAI CMA December 2022 Final Exam Dates

Day And Date

Group 3

Group 4

Thursday, January 5, 2023Corporate Laws & Compliance
 -
Friday, January 6, 2023 - Corporate Financial Reporting
Saturday, January 7, 2023
Strategic Financial Management
-
Sunday, January 8, 2023 -Indirect Tax Laws & Practice
Monday, January 9, 2023
Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making
 -
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
-Cost & Management Audit
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation
 -
Thursday, January 12, 2023
 -Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation
Click here for more Education News
CMA Intermediate CMA Final
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Rank Card Released; Download Link Here
Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Rank Card Released; Download Link Here
IIT Hyderabad Begins Registration For PhD Admission; Apply By October 14
IIT Hyderabad Begins Registration For PhD Admission; Apply By October 14
IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Register
IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration Ends Today; Direct Link, Steps To Register
Banaras Hindu University Launches Paid Internship Programme For Its Students
Banaras Hindu University Launches Paid Internship Programme For Its Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................