ICMAI CMA Admit Card Out For December Exams; Direct Link Here

ICMAI CMA exam admit cards: To download the CMA ICMAI admit card for the December exams, candidates will be required to login at the students’ portal with the credentials required including registration numbers.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 2, 2021 12:30 pm IST

ICMAI CMA admit cards out at icmai.in
New Delhi:

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA admit card 2021 for the December session today, December 2. Students can access the ICMAI CMA admit card from the official website of ICMAI- examicmai.in. To download the CMA ICMAI admit card for the December exams, candidates will be required to login at the students’ portal with the credentials required including registration numbers. ICMAI has released the CMA admit card for CMA Intermediate and CMA Final exams.

ICMAI CMA Admit Card: Direct Link

ICMAI will this year conduct the CMA June and December exams together. While the CMA Inter and CMA Final exams will be held from December 8 to December 15, 2021, the CMA Foundation exam will be conducted on January 2, 2022.

ICMAI CMA Admit Card: Steps To Download

  1. Step 1: Go to examicmai.in
  2. Step 2: On the admit card link, insert credentials
  3. Step 3: Select CMA exam level
  4. Step 4: Submit and download CMA admit card

For any query related to the ICMAI CMA examination, students are advised to send only email to exam.helpdesk@icmai.in, a statement on the official website said.

