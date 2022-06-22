ICMAI CMA Admit Card For June 2022 Term Exams Out; Direct Link Here

CMA admit card out for June 2022 exams

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has issued the CMA admit card for the June 2022 term exams today, June 22. Students can access the ICMAI CMA 2022 admit card for the final and intermediate exams from the official website of ICMAI- icmai.in. To download the CMA ICMAI admit card for the June exams, candidates will be required to login at the students’ portal with the credentials required including registration numbers.

Recommended : What Are Some Of The Career Options You Could Pursue After Commerce? Read More

ICMAI CMA Admit Card: Direct Link

ICMAI will this year conduct the CMA June 2022 exams from June 27. The CMA Inter and CMA Final exams will be held from June 27 to July 3.

ICMAI CMA Admi Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to icmai.in

Step 2: On the student’s portal, click on examinations

Step 3: Click on admit card link,

Step 4: insert credentials

Step 5: Submit and download CMA admit card

For any query related to the ICMAI CMA examination, students are advised to send only email to exam.helpdesk@icmai.in, a statement on the official website said.