ICMAI CMA Admit Card For June 2022 Term Exams Out; Direct Link Here

CMA Admit Card 2022: To download the CMA ICMAI admit card for the June exams, candidates will be required to login at the students’ portal with the registration numbers.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has issued the CMA admit card for the June 2022 term exams today, June 22. Students can access the ICMAI CMA 2022 admit card for the final and intermediate exams from the official website of ICMAI- icmai.in. To download the CMA ICMAI admit card for the June exams, candidates will be required to login at the students’ portal with the credentials required including registration numbers.
ICMAI CMA Admit Card: Direct Link
ICMAI will this year conduct the CMA June 2022 exams from June 27. The CMA Inter and CMA Final exams will be held from June 27 to July 3.
ICMAI CMA Admi Card: Steps To Download
Step 1: Go to icmai.in
Step 2: On the student’s portal, click on examinations
Step 3: Click on admit card link,
Step 4: insert credentials
Step 5: Submit and download CMA admit card
For any query related to the ICMAI CMA examination, students are advised to send only email to exam.helpdesk@icmai.in, a statement on the official website said.