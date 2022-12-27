ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022 For Intermediate, Final December Session Out; Direct Link
ICMAI has issued the admit card for CMA Intermediate, Final December 2022 session exam on the official website - icmai.in.
The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) has issued the admit card for CMA Intermediate, Final December 2022 session exam. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the CMA admit card 2022 online through the official website - icmai.in. Aspirants need to log in with their registration number in order to download the CMA Intermediate admit card or CMA Final admit card.
Recommended : What Are Some Of The Career Options You Could Pursue After Commerce? Read More
ICMAI will conduct the CMA Inter and CMA Final exams for December 2022 session between January 5 and January 12, 2023. The CMA Inter exam will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 1 pm and the CMA Final exam will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.
CMA Admit Card December 2022: Direct Link
ICMAI CMA December 2022 Intermediate Exam Dates
Day And Date
Group 1
Group 2
|Thursday, January 5, 2023
|Financial Accounting
|-
|Friday, January 6, 2023
|-
|Operations Management & Strategic Management
|Saturday, January 7, 2023
|Laws and Ethics
|-
|Sunday, January 8, 2023
|-
|Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Management
|Monday, January 9, 2023
|Direct Taxation
|-
|Tuesday, January 10, 2023
|-
|Indirect Taxation
|Wednesday, January 11, 2023
|Cost Accounting
|-
|Thursday, January 12, 2023
|-
|Company Accounts and Audit
ICMAI CMA December 2022 Final Exam Dates
Day And Date
Group 3
Group 4
|Thursday, January 5, 2023
|Corporate Laws and Compliance
|-
|Friday, January 6, 2023
|-
|Corporate Financial Reporting
|Saturday, January 7, 2023
|Strategic Financial Management
|-
|Sunday, January 8, 2023
|-
|Indirect Tax Laws and Practice
|Monday, January 9, 2023
|Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making
|-
|Tuesday, January 10, 2023
|-
|Cost & Management Audit
|Wednesday, January 11, 2023
|Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation
|-
|Thursday, January 12, 2023
|-
|Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation