ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022 For Intermediate, Final December Session Out; Direct Link

ICMAI has issued the admit card for CMA Intermediate, Final December 2022 session exam on the official website - icmai.in.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 27, 2022 11:19 am IST

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022 For Intermediate, Final December Session Out; Direct Link
CMA Intermediate, Final December 2022 admit card download link activated
New Delhi:

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) has issued the admit card for CMA Intermediate, Final December 2022 session exam. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the CMA admit card 2022 online through the official website - icmai.in. Aspirants need to log in with their registration number in order to download the CMA Intermediate admit card or CMA Final admit card.

ICMAI will conduct the CMA Inter and CMA Final exams for December 2022 session between January 5 and January 12, 2023. The CMA Inter exam will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 1 pm and the CMA Final exam will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

CMA Admit Card December 2022: Direct Link

ICMAI CMA December 2022 Intermediate Exam Dates

Day And Date

Group 1

Group 2

Thursday, January 5, 2023Financial Accounting-
Friday, January 6, 2023-Operations Management & Strategic Management
Saturday, January 7, 2023
Laws and Ethics-
Sunday, January 8, 2023-Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Management
Monday, January 9, 2023
Direct Taxation-
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
-Indirect Taxation
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Cost Accounting
-
Thursday, January 12, 2023
-Company Accounts and Audit

ICMAI CMA December 2022 Final Exam Dates

Day And Date

Group 3

Group 4

Thursday, January 5, 2023Corporate Laws and Compliance
-
Friday, January 6, 2023-Corporate Financial Reporting
Saturday, January 7, 2023
Strategic Financial Management
-
Sunday, January 8, 2023-Indirect Tax Laws and Practice
Monday, January 9, 2023
Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making
-
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
-Cost & Management Audit
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation
-
Thursday, January 12, 2023
-Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation
