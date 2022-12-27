ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022 For Intermediate, Final December Session Out; Direct Link

CMA Intermediate, Final December 2022 admit card download link activated

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) has issued the admit card for CMA Intermediate, Final December 2022 session exam. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the CMA admit card 2022 online through the official website - icmai.in. Aspirants need to log in with their registration number in order to download the CMA Intermediate admit card or CMA Final admit card.

ICMAI will conduct the CMA Inter and CMA Final exams for December 2022 session between January 5 and January 12, 2023. The CMA Inter exam will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 1 pm and the CMA Final exam will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

ICMAI CMA December 2022 Intermediate Exam Dates

Day And Date Group 1 Group 2 Thursday, January 5, 2023 Financial Accounting - Friday, January 6, 2023 - Operations Management & Strategic Management Saturday, January 7, 2023

Laws and Ethics - Sunday, January 8, 2023 - Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Management

Monday, January 9, 2023

Direct Taxation - Tuesday, January 10, 2023

- Indirect Taxation

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Cost Accounting

- Thursday, January 12, 2023

- Company Accounts and Audit

ICMAI CMA December 2022 Final Exam Dates