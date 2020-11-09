ICFAI Organises Live Session On "How Accreditations Help Drive Student Outcomes"

ICFAI Business School (IBS) conducted a live session on “How Accreditations Help Drive Student Outcomes” today, on November 9. The ICFAI live session was aimed at benefiting all those who are planning on joining a college but are confused between various colleges and their accreditations.

AACSB International (AACSB) is a global nonprofit association which connects educators, students, and business in achieving a common goal and to create the next generation of great leaders. When educational organisations become members of the AACSB, it becomes a part of a movement to improve the quality of business education. AACSB connects, shares, and inspires innovation and quality throughout the member network, as well as the business community. The collective strength of the organization is founded on diverse perspectives, a global mindset, and a commitment to making a difference.

The session was presented by Geoff Perry, Executive Vice President and Chief Officer Asia Pacific, AACSB was also attended by Professor Madhu Veeraraghavan, Director TAPMI, Manipal; Himadri Das, Director General, IMI, New Delhi and Subhajit Bhattacharyya, Director, IMT Ghaziabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director of TAPMI in the live session shed light on how and what the T. A. Pai Management Institute teaches. The Director explained how the institute wants TAPians to be “absolutely experientially driven”. He also said how the institute is working on a course SEVA (society, environment, value and attitude) so that students graduating from the institute can have the best qualities and are “industrially ready”. TAPMI has also introduced a ASPIRE and UNITE programme to allow the students interact with the alumni and have a broad perspective how they are performing in their fields.

The Director of IMT Ghaziabad, while explaining how the students graduating from the institute benefit from the accreditation system said: “Our institute makes sure that the students are taught and the courses are designed in such a way, what really is required after they graduate and get recruited in any industry.”