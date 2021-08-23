ICFAI Launches BBA-MBA, BCom-MBA, BSc Courses With Exit Option

Image credit: Shutterstock The ICFAI courses has multiple exit options (representational)

ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education has launched five-year full-time BBA-MBA, BCom-MBA integrated programmes, and BSc Data Analytics programme to be offered by the ICFAI Business School (IBS) campus at Bengaluru. The courses also has exit options.

The Foundation has been permitted by the Ministry of Education to start the off-campus centre at Bangalore from the 2021 academic year, an official statement said.

For the integrated MBA programmes, the eligibility requirements are 50 per cent or above marks in Class 12 or equivalent examination, in any discipline. The medium of instruction in the Higher Secondary level should be English.

The integrated BBA-MBA programme is an opportunity for undergraduate students to get two management degrees in five years. “This combination offers a powerful learning experience and positions students to become successful and valued managers….” ICFAI said.

The BBA-MBA integrated programme comes with an exit option. After completing graduation requirements in the first three years, students can choose to leave it with a BBA degree from the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University), Hyderabad. They can continue for two more years to get MBA degrees.

In the BCom-MBA integrated program, students can exit as BCom graduated after the first three years or complete five years to get the BCom-MBA degree.

Eligibility for the BSc Data Analytics programme is education up to Class 12 with Mathematics as one of the subjects. The course has six semesters but students can leave early, with certificate or diploma, or complete all the semesters to get the BSc Data Science degree.

“A candidate who exits at level I is eligible to earn a Certificate in Data Analytics. A Diploma is awarded for a candidate who exits at Level II and B.Sc Data Analytics degree is awarded for a candidate who successfully completes all the three levels,” an official statement said.

Candidates can also enter at multiple levels based on their qualifications, it added.

An equivalence committee of ICFAI Business School, Bangalore will map the courses completed by the candidate and decide on the number of units required to get either a Certificate,” ICFAI said.