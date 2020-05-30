Image credit: Shutterstock NBSE Result 2020 Toppers List: Iccha Upadhyay, Anushka Bhattacharjee And Chumliba R, Top NBSE

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the HSLC (Class 10th) result and HSSLC (Class 12th) result today. In Commerce stream, Iccha Upadhyay of Christian Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, has topped NBSE 12th results this year with 98.80 per cent marks this year. As many as 15,461 students appeared for HSSLC 12th exams this year.

In Science stream, Anushka Bhattacharjee of Pranab Vidyapith Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, has topped the exam with 95.20 per cent marks.

Chumliba R of Loyola Higher Secondary School, Kiphire, has topped Arts stream with 460 marks or 92 per cent.

The overall pass percentage for Class 12, across streams, is 73.66%. Science students have the highest pass percentage of 80.99%. They are followed by Commerce with a pass percentage of 75.47% and then Arts, with 71.87%.

Pass certificates and other documents will be distributed by NBSE after June 5. The board has asked schools, centre superintendents to follow social-distancing norms, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Results are available on the official site www.nbsenagaland.com as well as through SMS and NBSE application. Results are also available on unofficial sites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. However, it is advised that students cross-check their results on the official website.