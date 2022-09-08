ICAR UG AIEEA Intimation Slip Released; Direct Link Here
Candidates can download the ICAR UG AIEEA city intimation slip by using the application number and date of birth.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
ICAR UG AIEEA City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation clip for ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 examination today, September 8. The candidates can download the advanced city intimation clip through the official website – icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the ICAR UG AIEEA city intimation slip by using the application number and date of birth. The ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 will be conducted in online mode from September 13 to September 15, 2022.
ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 City Intimation Slip Direct Link
The ICAR UG AIEEA advanced city intimation slip is released to pre-notify candidates about the ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 examination city and date to help candidates easily commute to the exam location and avoid the last-minute rush. The NTA will also issue the ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 admit card any time soon. exam
ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 City Intimation Slip: Steps To Download
- Visit the official website of NTA, icar.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the advanced city intimation slip link.
- Enter the application number and date of birth in the new page that appears.
- The ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 city intimation slip will get displayed on the screen with the exam city name.
- Download and take a printout of the city intimation slip for further reference.