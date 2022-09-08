  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAR UG AIEEA Intimation Slip Released; Direct Link Here

ICAR UG AIEEA Intimation Slip Released; Direct Link Here

Candidates can download the ICAR UG AIEEA city intimation slip by using the application number and date of birth.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 8, 2022 1:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAR Result 2021: AIEEA UG, PG, PhD Scorecards Released; Direct Link
Live
NEET Result 2022 (OUT) Live: NEET UG Scorecard Available At Neet.nta.nic.in; Topper List, Counselling, Cut-Off
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Out, How To Check
NEET UG Result 2022: How Tanishka Became Topper Despite Scoring Same Marks As Top 4
NEET UG 2022 Result: "Want To Be A Doctor To Help Needy," Says Topper Tanishka
NTA Releases NEET UG 2022 Final Answer Key
ICAR UG AIEEA Intimation Slip Released; Direct Link Here
NTA has released the city intimation clip for ICAR AIEEA UG examination today, September 8.
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICAR UG AIEEA City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation clip for ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 examination today, September 8. The candidates can download the advanced city intimation clip through the official website – icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the ICAR UG AIEEA city intimation slip by using the application number and date of birth. The ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 will be conducted in online mode from September 13 to September 15, 2022.

ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 City Intimation Slip Direct Link

The ICAR UG AIEEA advanced city intimation slip is released to pre-notify candidates about the ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 examination city and date to help candidates easily commute to the exam location and avoid the last-minute rush. The NTA will also issue the ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 admit card any time soon. exam

ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 City Intimation Slip: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website of NTA, icar.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the advanced city intimation slip link.
  • Enter the application number and date of birth in the new page that appears.
  • The ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 city intimation slip will get displayed on the screen with the exam city name.
  • Download and take a printout of the city intimation slip for further reference.
Click here for more Education News
NTA ICAR icar.org.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2022 (OUT) Live: NEET UG Scorecard Available At Neet.nta.nic.in; Topper List, Counselling, Cut-Off
Live | NEET Result 2022 (OUT) Live: NEET UG Scorecard Available At Neet.nta.nic.in; Topper List, Counselling, Cut-Off
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Out, How To Check
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Out, How To Check
International Literacy Day 2022: History, Significance Of The Day
International Literacy Day 2022: History, Significance Of The Day
NEET UG Result 2022: How Tanishka Became Topper Despite Scoring Same Marks As Top 4
NEET UG Result 2022: How Tanishka Became Topper Despite Scoring Same Marks As Top 4
NEET UG 2022 Result:
NEET UG 2022 Result: "Want To Be A Doctor To Help Needy," Says Topper Tanishka
.......................... Advertisement ..........................