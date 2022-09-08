ICAR UG AIEEA Intimation Slip Released; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock NTA has released the city intimation clip for ICAR AIEEA UG examination today, September 8.

ICAR UG AIEEA City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation clip for ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 examination today, September 8. The candidates can download the advanced city intimation clip through the official website – icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the ICAR UG AIEEA city intimation slip by using the application number and date of birth. The ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 will be conducted in online mode from September 13 to September 15, 2022.

ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 City Intimation Slip Direct Link

The ICAR UG AIEEA advanced city intimation slip is released to pre-notify candidates about the ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 examination city and date to help candidates easily commute to the exam location and avoid the last-minute rush. The NTA will also issue the ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 admit card any time soon. exam

ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 City Intimation Slip: Steps To Download