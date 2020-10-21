Image credit: Shutterstock ICAR Results 2020: AIEEA, AICE Answer Key Released At Icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR Results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission -- ICAR AIEEA UG, ICAR AIEEA PG -- and the All India Competitive Examination (AICE 2020). Candidates can now download the answer key from the official website, icar.nta.nic.in. To download the answer keys, candidates are required to login using their application number and date of birth or password.

The answer key contain correct answers to all the questions asked in the entrance test and can be used to calculate probable scores. However, the agency has given candidates the option to challenge the provisional answer key. After hearing feedback from candidates, the final answer key will be released.

Though the authorities have not confirmed the ICAR results 2020 release date, it can be accepted soon after the final answer key. The result will be calculated on the basis of the final answer key.

ICAR AIEEA UG Answer Key

ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key

ICAR AICE Answer Key: JRF/SRF (PhD)

How To Download ICAR AIEEA, AICE Answer Keys

Go to icar.nta.nic.in Click on the answer key link Select the login option Login using credentials

The entrance exams, after being postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, was finally held in September. ICAR AIEEA UG 2020 was held on September 16, 17 and 22. ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE 2020 was conducted on September 23.