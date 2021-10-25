  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAR Result 2021: AIEEA UG, PG, PhD Scorecards Released; Direct Link

ICAR Result 2021: AIEEA UG, PG, PhD Scorecards Released; Direct Link

ICAR AIEEA Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination For Admission, or ICAR AIEEA 2021 for UG, PG and PhD programmes.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 25, 2021 11:28 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 Counselling Begins; Here’s Direct Link, How To Apply
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration For All-India Quota Seats Begins Today
AP EAMCET (EAPCET) Counselling 2021 Begins Today; Here’s Your Last-Minute Checklist
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Tomorrow
NEET Result 2021: List Of Counselling Websites For Different States
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Admit Card Soon; Check Official Website
ICAR Result 2021: AIEEA UG, PG, PhD Scorecards Released; Direct Link
ICAR AIEEA UG, PG, PhD result 2021 announced at icar.nta.ac.in
Image credit: icar.nta.ac.in

ICAR AIEEA Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination For Admission, or ICAR AIEEA 2021 for UG, PG and PhD programmes. Candidates who appeared in the entrance examination can download their scorecards from icar.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, the NTA had released ICAR AIEEA provisional answer keys and allowed candidates to raise objections. The final version of the answer key will be available soon.

To download ICAR scorecard 2021, candidates need to login with application number and password or application number and date of birth.

ICAR Result 2021 UG: Direct Link

ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2021: Direct Link

ICAR AIEEA PhD Result 2021: Direct Link

Steps To Download ICAR Result 2021 Scorecard

  1. Go to icar.nta.ac.in

  2. Click on the link to download AIEEA UG, PG or PhD scorecards

  3. Login with application number and password or application number and date of birth

  4. Submit to download scorecards

ICAR AIEEA UG is held for admission to 15 per cent seats in Bachelor Degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Sciences, other than veterinary sciences, at Agricultural Universities and 100 per cent seats at NDRI Karnal, RLBCAU Jhansi and DR RPCAU PUSA. The exam scores are also used to award National Talent Scholarship in Agriculture and Allied Science subjects .

The PG exam is for admission to 25 per cent seats in Master Degree Programme in accredited Agricultural Universities and all seats at IARI, IVRI, NDRI, CIFE, RLBCAU Jhansi and DR RPCAU, PUSA.

The exam is also used for ICAR-PG Scholarship, National Talent Award (PGS) in Agriculture and Allied Sciences.

ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) is for admission to 25 per cent seats in accredited Doctoral Degree Programmes of accredited universities.

The exam is also used for admission to all seats at ICAR deemed universities and Dr RPCAU Pusa, ICAR-DUs in Doctoral Degree Programmes and for awarding ICAR-JRF/SRF (PhD) in Agriculture and Allied Sciences.

Click here for more Education News
ICAR AIEEA UG ICAR AIEEA PG NTA ICAR result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
What Is DU Special Cut-Off 2021? See Who Is Eligible For Admission
What Is DU Special Cut-Off 2021? See Who Is Eligible For Admission
AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 Counselling Begins; Here’s Direct Link, How To Apply
AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 Counselling Begins; Here’s Direct Link, How To Apply
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration For All-India Quota Seats Begins Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration For All-India Quota Seats Begins Today
PM Modi To Inaugurate 9 Medical Colleges In Uttar Pradesh Today
PM Modi To Inaugurate 9 Medical Colleges In Uttar Pradesh Today
AP EAMCET (EAPCET) Counselling 2021 Begins Today; Here’s Your Last-Minute Checklist
AP EAMCET (EAPCET) Counselling 2021 Begins Today; Here’s Your Last-Minute Checklist
.......................... Advertisement ..........................