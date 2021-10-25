ICAR Result 2021: AIEEA UG, PG, PhD Scorecards Released; Direct Link

Image credit: icar.nta.ac.in ICAR AIEEA UG, PG, PhD result 2021 announced at icar.nta.ac.in

ICAR AIEEA Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination For Admission, or ICAR AIEEA 2021 for UG, PG and PhD programmes. Candidates who appeared in the entrance examination can download their scorecards from icar.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, the NTA had released ICAR AIEEA provisional answer keys and allowed candidates to raise objections. The final version of the answer key will be available soon.

To download ICAR scorecard 2021, candidates need to login with application number and password or application number and date of birth.

ICAR Result 2021 UG: Direct Link

ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2021: Direct Link

ICAR AIEEA PhD Result 2021: Direct Link

Steps To Download ICAR Result 2021 Scorecard

Go to icar.nta.ac.in Click on the link to download AIEEA UG, PG or PhD scorecards Login with application number and password or application number and date of birth Submit to download scorecards

ICAR AIEEA UG is held for admission to 15 per cent seats in Bachelor Degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Sciences, other than veterinary sciences, at Agricultural Universities and 100 per cent seats at NDRI Karnal, RLBCAU Jhansi and DR RPCAU PUSA. The exam scores are also used to award National Talent Scholarship in Agriculture and Allied Science subjects .

The PG exam is for admission to 25 per cent seats in Master Degree Programme in accredited Agricultural Universities and all seats at IARI, IVRI, NDRI, CIFE, RLBCAU Jhansi and DR RPCAU, PUSA.

The exam is also used for ICAR-PG Scholarship, National Talent Award (PGS) in Agriculture and Allied Sciences.

ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) is for admission to 25 per cent seats in accredited Doctoral Degree Programmes of accredited universities.

The exam is also used for admission to all seats at ICAR deemed universities and Dr RPCAU Pusa, ICAR-DUs in Doctoral Degree Programmes and for awarding ICAR-JRF/SRF (PhD) in Agriculture and Allied Sciences.