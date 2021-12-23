ICAR Releases 3rd Round Seat Allotment Status; Check Complete Schedule Here

  • Home
Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR has released the third round allotment status. Candidates who applied for ICAR counselling 2021 round 3 can check their result on the official website-- icarexam.net.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 23, 2021 12:17 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR has released the third round allotment status. Candidates who applied for ICAR counselling 2021 round 3 can check their result on the official website-- icarexam.net. Candidates will be required to key in their application number and password to check the allotment result.

ICAR 3rd Round Seat Allotment Status: Direct Link

As per the ICAR round 3 counselling schedule, candidates will be required to submit the documents online, pay the seat acceptance fee, and respond to the online queries raised by the universities (if any) from December 22 till December 25 (5 pm). Universities will verify the documents till December 28 (5 pm). Last date for fee reconciliation and online reporting by the universities is December 31 (5 pm).

ICAR 3rd Round Seat Allotment Status: How To Check

  • Go to the official website-- icarexam.net

  • Alternatively, click on the direct link mentioned above

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the 'Applicant login' tab

  • A new login page open, key in your application number and password and login

  • ICAR 3rd round counselling result will be displayed on the screen

  • Take a print out od the result for future references

ICAR will commence the counselling process under mop-up round from January 1, 2022.

ICAR will commence the counselling process under the mop-up round from January 1, 2022 from 5 pm. Candidates can check the seat vacancy matrix, fill in the fresh choices and register till January 4 up to 5 pm. Choice filling ends on January 5 (5 pm). ICAR seat allotment result for mop-up round will be displayed on January 7 (5 pm).

