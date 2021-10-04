  • Home
ICAR PG 2021: NTA Releases Answer Key, Raise Objections By October 5

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the questions, marked responses and provisional answer keys of the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 4, 2021 4:05 pm IST

New Delhi:

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the questions, marked responses and provisional answer keys of the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2021. NTA had conducted the exam on September 17, 2021, in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Questions, provisional answer keys and responses of the exam are available at icar.nta.ac.in.

“They will be available for 2 days, upto 05.10.2021, in the given window,” read the official notice.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form only and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged, in the given window. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered,” it added.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

Based on the revised final answer key, result will be prepared and declared.

No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized after the challenge will be final.

“No grievance with regard to answer keys after declaration of result will be entertained,” the NTA has said adding that “The decision of the experts on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.”

For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA Help line number 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in

