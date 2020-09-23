ICAR Announces KRITAGYA Hackathon Under National Agricultural Higher Education Project

Image credit: Shutterstock ICAR Announces KRITAGYA Hackathon 2020, Register Now At Nahep.icar.gov.in

With an aim to promote potential technology solutions for enhancing farm mechanization with special emphasis on women-friendly equipment, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has announced KRITAGYA (Krishi-Taknik-Gyan) hackathon under the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP). Students, faculties, and innovators or entrepreneurs from universities and technical institutions can apply and participate in the event in the form of a group.

A maximum of four participants, with not more than one faculty and/or more than one innovator or entrepreneur, can form a group. Participating students can collaborate with local start-ups, students from technology institutes, and can win Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh as first, second, and third prize.

The registration for KRITAGYA hackathon started on September 15, 2020. The online application form is available on the official website, nahep.icar.gov.in.

Apply Now

The development and promotion of women-friendly equipment would play an important role in enhancing farm productivity and profitability, which has also been emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions, Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, Director General, ICAR, said.

KRITAGYA hackathon will give an opportunity to the students, faculties, entrepreneurs, innovators, and other stakeholders to showcase their innovative approaches and technology solutions to promote farm mechanization in India. It will also help in enhancing the learning capabilities, innovations, and disruptive solutions, employability, and entrepreneurial drive in the Farm Mechanization sector, Dr. R. C. Agrawal, Deputy Director-General, ICAR, and National Director, NAHEP, said.

The event will also help in taking forward the vision of high-quality higher education with equity and inclusion as envisaged in NEP 2020, Dr. Agarwal said.