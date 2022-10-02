  • Home
ICAR AIEEA UG Result 2022 Out; Direct Link To Download Score Card

NTA has declared the result for ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 examination on the official website-- icar.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 2, 2022 11:14 am IST

ICAR AIEEA UG result 2022 declared at icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG 2022). The candidates can check and download the AIEEA UG result on the official website- icar.nta.nic.in. To access the ICAR AIEEA UG result, candidates need to log in with their application number, date of birth and security pin. NTA has conducted the ICAR UG exam 2022 from September 13 to 15.

Earlier on September 21, the NTA released the answer key for ICAR AIEEA UG examination and invited challenges from candidates till September 23, 2022. Along with the AIEEA UG answer key, NTA also released the AIEEA question paper and candidates' responses. The AIEEA UG 2022 result has been prepared on the basis of revised final answer key. The ICAR AIEEA scorecard will include details such as candidate's name, programme name, category, gender, and qualifying rank.

ICAR AIEEA UG Result 2022: Direct Link

How To Check ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Result

  1. Visit the official website of NTA ICAR-- icar.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on “Download Score Card AIEEA (UG) -2022 ” link
  3. On the applicant login page, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth
  4. AIEEA UG result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download score card, and take a print out for future reference.

The ICAR will soon release the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 online counselling schedule. Shortlisted candidates will be required to complete the registration process and choice filling to appear for AIEEA UG 2022 counselling.

ICAR AIEEA results
