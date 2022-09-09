ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022 Soon; Know Where, How To Download

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 admit card soon

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG) admit card 2022 soon. The ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 admit card download link will be activated on the official website- icar.nta.nic.in. The candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download the ICAR AIEEA admit card by using the application number and date of birth.

NTA will conduct the ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 examination for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) courses in online mode from September 13 to September 15, 2022. The ICAR All-India Competitive Examination(AICE) for JRF and PhD programmes will be held on September 20, 2022. The NTA has released the advanced city intimation slip for ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 exam on September 8. The ICAR UG advanced city intimation slip is released to pre-notify candidates about the examination city and date.

ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website- icar.nta.ac.in Click on the 'ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Card' link on the homepage On the applicant login page, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth The ICAR AIEEA UG admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

After downloading the ICAR AIEEA UG admit card, candidates should check all the information printed on the hall ticket PDF including personal details, subjects opted, address or location of the exam centre and the date and shift of the examination. For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at -- icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.