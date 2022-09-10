ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022 Released, Direct Link To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 exam will be held from September 13 to 15

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG 2022). The candidates can download the AIEEA UG 2022 admit card on the official website- icar.nta.nic.in.

The ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 exam for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) courses will be held from September 13 to September 15 in online mode. The ICAR All-India Competitive Examination(AICE) for JRF and PhD programmes will be held on September 20, 2022.

ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website- icar.nta.ac.in Click on the 'ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Card' link On the applicant login page, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth AIEEA UG admit card will be displayed on the screen Download hall ticket, and take a print out for future reference.

The NTA has released the advanced city intimation slip for ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 exam on September 8. The ICAR UG advanced city intimation slip is released to pre-notify candidates about the examination city and date.

For any clarification on ICAR AIEEA UG exam 2022, candidates may write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.