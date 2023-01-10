  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment List Today; Know How To Check

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment List Today; Know How To Check

The re-submission of documents by candidates and verification of re-submitted or remaining documents by the universities will end on January 16, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 10, 2023 2:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Round 2 Allotment List Today; Document Verification On January 4
ICAR AIEEA 2022 UG Counselling Schedule Out; Candidate Registration Starts
ICAR AIEEA UG Result 2022 Out; Direct Link To Download Score Card
ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Answer Key Released, Know How To Raise Objection
ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022 Released, Direct Link To Download
ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022 Soon; Know Where, How To Download
ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment List Today; Know How To Check
ICAR AIEEA round 3 result
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will release the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG) 2022 round 3 seat allotment list today, January 10, 2023. Once the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 round 3 third seat allotment list is released it will be available on the official website - icarexam.net.

The online document uploading by the candidates, online response to queries raised by universities (if any), resubmission of documents (if required), deposition of seat acceptance fee and generation of provisional admission letter will also begin today from 5 pm onwards.

Candidates will be able to upload the documents till January 12 and universities will conduct the document verification process in online mode till January 14. The document re-submission process and verification of re-submitted or remaining documents by the universities will be closed on January 16, 2023.

Candidates are required to deposit the seat acceptance fee by January 17. The fee reconciliation and online reporting by the universities will also be till January 17, 2023.

ICAR AIEEA Seat Allotment 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- icarexam.net.
  2. Go to the “Applicant Login” section and enter the application number, password and security code.
  3. Then click on the “Login” tab.
  4. The ICAR AIEEA UG round 3 seat allotment result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the seat allotment letter and take a printout of it.
Click here for more Education News
ICAR AIEEA results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MCC Extends Last Date For Admission Against NEET PG 2022 State Quota Counselling
MCC Extends Last Date For Admission Against NEET PG 2022 State Quota Counselling
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Last Date Today
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Last Date Today
IISER Thiruvananthapuram Launches New 5-Year Integrated And Interdisciplinary Sciences Programme
IISER Thiruvananthapuram Launches New 5-Year Integrated And Interdisciplinary Sciences Programme
World Hindi Day 2023 Today; Know Why It Is Celebrated On January 10
World Hindi Day 2023 Today; Know Why It Is Celebrated On January 10
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................