ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment List Today; Know How To Check

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will release the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG) 2022 round 3 seat allotment list today, January 10, 2023. Once the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 round 3 third seat allotment list is released it will be available on the official website - icarexam.net.

The online document uploading by the candidates, online response to queries raised by universities (if any), resubmission of documents (if required), deposition of seat acceptance fee and generation of provisional admission letter will also begin today from 5 pm onwards.

Candidates will be able to upload the documents till January 12 and universities will conduct the document verification process in online mode till January 14. The document re-submission process and verification of re-submitted or remaining documents by the universities will be closed on January 16, 2023.

Candidates are required to deposit the seat acceptance fee by January 17. The fee reconciliation and online reporting by the universities will also be till January 17, 2023.

ICAR AIEEA Seat Allotment 2022: How To Check