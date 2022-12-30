ICAR AIEEA UG 2022: Round 2 Allotment List Today; Document Verification On January 4

Image credit: Shutterstock ICAR AIEEA UG round 2 allotment list

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will release the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG) 2022 round 2 seat allotment list today, December 30. The online document uploading by the candidates, online response to queries raised by universities (if any), resubmission of documents (if required), deposition of seat acceptance fee and generation of provisional admission letter will also begin today.

Candidates can complete the ICAR AIEEA UG round 2 counselling process through the official website- icarexam.net. Candidates whose names are on the allotment list are required to pay the non-refundable seat acceptance fee of Rs 10,000 on the counselling portal. The seat acceptance fee is a part of the admission fee which is required to be paid by January 6, 2023. Also Read || ICAR AIEEA 2022 PG, PhD Rank Card Out; Direct Link

Candidates will be able to upload the document in online mode till January 2 and universities will conduct the document verification process in online till January 4.

To check and download the ICAR AIEEA UG round 2 seat allotment list candidates first need to visit the official website of ICAR. Then go to the “Applicant Login” section. Candidates then need to enter the required credentials- application number, password, and security code and click on login. The round 2 seat allotment result 2022 will get displayed on the screen. It is necessary to download the ICAR AIEEA UG seat allotment letter as it may be required for further admission processing.