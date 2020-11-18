  • Home
The first round of seat allotment result of ICAR AIEEA 2020 has been released at icarexam.net.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 18, 2020 4:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

ICAR AIEEA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2020 Declared At Icarexam.net; Direct Link Here
ICAR AIEEA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At Icarexam.net
New Delhi:

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has announced the ICAR AIEEA first round of seat allotment result at icarexam.net. The ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) is held annually by the National Testing Agency for admission to over 15,000 undergraduate and 11,000 postgraduate seats across 75 agricultural universities in the country. Students willing to take admission to the UG and PG courses can check the ICAR AIEEA round 1 seat allotment result. To access the ICAR AIEEA first round of seat allotment results, candidates have to visit the ICAR website.

ICAR AIEEA Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link

Shortlisted candidates from the ICAR AIEEA first round of seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission to the courses online and pay the requisite seat allotment fee. The council has allotted seats to the candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained in ICAR AIEEA options entered during the online counselling application and availability of seats.

To Check ICAR AIEEA Round 1 Result

  • Visit ICAR website -- icarexam.net

  • On the Home Page, click on the “applicant login” tab

  • On the next window, insert login credentials

  • Click and access the ICAR AIEEA round 1 of seat allotment result

ICAR AIEEA 2020 UG examination, a computer-based test, was held by NTA on September 16, 17 and 22. The ICAR AIEEA PG exam was conducted on September 23.

ICAR AIEEA seats
