  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download

ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Postgraduate (AIEEA PG) 2022 admit card today, September 17.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 17, 2022 7:35 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAR PG 2021: NTA Releases Answer Key, Raise Objections By October 5
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result Out; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry Closes Today, Direct Link Here
CUET UG 2022 Result Out; Official Websites Of Universities For UG Admission Application, Counselling Here
NEET 2022 Counselling: List Of Websites For UG State Quota Seats
CBSE 2023 Board Exams: Registration For Class 10, 12 Private Students Starts Today; Eligibility, Key Points
ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download
ICAR AIEEA PG admit card 2022 released at icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Postgraduate (AIEEA PG) 2022 admit card today, September 17. The candidates can download the AIEEA PG 2022 admit card on the official website- icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth to download the AIEEA PG admit card. The NTA has also released the admit card ICAR All-India Competitive Examination(AICE) JRF, PhD programmes.

The NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA PG and All-India Competitive Examination (AICE) JRF/SRF (PhD) examination on September 20, 2022. The ICAR AIEEA PG entrance exam will be held in the morning session, while the AICE JRF, PhD entrance exam will be held in the afternoon session.

ICAR PG AIEEA 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website- icar.nta.ac.in
  2. Click on the 'ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Admit Card' link
  3. On the applicant login page, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth
  4. AIEEA PG admit card will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download hall ticket, and take a print out for future reference.

Direct Link: ICAR PG AIEEA 2022 Admit Card

For any clarification on ICAR AIEEA PG exam 2022, candidates may write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.

Click here for more Education News
ICAR AIEEA admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU Admission 2022: University To Open Admission Portal Soon; Details Here
JNU Admission 2022: University To Open Admission Portal Soon; Details Here
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result Out; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result Out; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi Begins UG Admission Application Through CUET 2022; New Courses, Total Seats
Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi Begins UG Admission Application Through CUET 2022; New Courses, Total Seats
Follow UGC Regulations For Appointment Of Principal In True Spirit: DU To St Stephen's College
Follow UGC Regulations For Appointment Of Principal In True Spirit: DU To St Stephen's College
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry Closes Today, Direct Link Here
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry Closes Today, Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................