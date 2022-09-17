ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download

ICAR AIEEA PG admit card 2022 released at icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Postgraduate (AIEEA PG) 2022 admit card today, September 17. The candidates can download the AIEEA PG 2022 admit card on the official website- icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth to download the AIEEA PG admit card. The NTA has also released the admit card ICAR All-India Competitive Examination(AICE) JRF, PhD programmes.

The NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA PG and All-India Competitive Examination (AICE) JRF/SRF (PhD) examination on September 20, 2022. The ICAR AIEEA PG entrance exam will be held in the morning session, while the AICE JRF, PhD entrance exam will be held in the afternoon session.

ICAR PG AIEEA 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website- icar.nta.ac.in Click on the 'ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Admit Card' link On the applicant login page, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth AIEEA PG admit card will be displayed on the screen Download hall ticket, and take a print out for future reference.

For any clarification on ICAR AIEEA PG exam 2022, candidates may write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.