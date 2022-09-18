ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Exam On September 20; Check Paper Pattern

Image credit: shutterstock.com ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 will be held September 20

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Postgraduate (AIEEA PG) 2022 exam on September 20. The AIEEA PG entrance exam will be held in the morning session, while the AICE JRF, PhD entrance exam will be held in the afternoon session.

The ICAR AIEEA 2022 PG exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The PG paper will have 120 multiple choices (MCQ) questions, each has four options. The MCQs will be on Plant Biotechnology, Plant Science, Physical Science, Entomology and Nematology, Agronomy, Social Sciences, Staistical Sciences, Horticulture, Forestry/ Agroforestry, Silviculture, others.

The PG paper will consist of 480 marks in total. For each correct answer, the candidates will be awarded four marks, and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The Paper will be in both English and Hindi.

Meanwhile, AIEEA PG 2022 admit card has been released, the candidates can download hall ticket on the official website- icar.nta.ac.in. The hall ticket will be available for download till September 20.

The ICAR AIEEA is held annually by the NTA for providing admission to candidates with over 15,000 undergraduate and 11,000 postgraduate seats across 75 agricultural universities in the country. For any clarification on ICAR AIEEA PG exam 2022, candidates may write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.