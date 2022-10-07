  • Home
Candidates need to visit the official website and from the homepage click on the ICAR PG answer key link and enter their application number and password or date of birth to download the answer key.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 7, 2022 1:29 pm IST

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here
The official website to download the ICAR AIEEA Answer Key 2022 is - icar.nta.nic.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) 2022 answer key for postgraduate programmes. Candidates can check and download the ICAR AIEEA answer key through the official website - icar.nta.nic.in. To download the ICAR AIEEA 2022 answer key candidates will need their application number and password or date of birth.

ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Answer Key Direct Link

Candidates can raise objections against the ICAR PG answer key till October 8. 2022 by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The subject expert panel will verify the applicants' challenges and if the answer is correct, the answer key will be updated accordingly.

ICAR AIEEA Answer Key 2022: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website - icar.nta.nic.in.
  • On the home page, click on AIEEA PG 2022 answer key link.
  • Then log in using the application number and password or date of birth.
  • The ICAR PG answer key will get displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a print of the ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 answer key.
