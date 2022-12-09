ICAR AIEEA 2022 UG Counselling Schedule Out; Candidate Registration Starts

ICAR AIEEA counselling dates out

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has announced the ICAR AIEEA UG counselling schedule. The ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) counselling will be held in four rounds including one mop-up round. The candidate registration for ICAR AIEEA UG has started today, December 9, 2022 and will continue till December 15. The administering body has also made the seat matrix available and has started the choice filling from today. While the last date to register and pay the application fee is December 15, it is December 16 for choice-filling.

Round-1 seat allotment and online document uploading by the candidates, online response to queries raised by universities, re-submission of documents (if required), deposition of seat acceptance fee and generation of provisional admission letter will start from December 19.

Upgradation, an official ICAI AIEEE statement said, will be permitted in the first, second and third rounds only. ICAR will, however, not allot college to the candidates.

The council will allot university to the candidates, whereas allotment of a constituent accredited college of the university (which may be at a different location from the main campus) allotted shall be regulated by the university itself. The university will admit and place the candidates in constituent accredited colleges and programmes only (including few non-accredited programme at RLBCAU Jhansi, Dr. RPCAU Pusa and IARI New Delhi), it added.

Category-wise merit-based choice of the candidates could be one of such criteria for the allotment of constituent colleges by the admitting AUs, the council said.