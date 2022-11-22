ICAR AIEEA 2022 PG, PhD Rank Card Out; Direct Link

  • Home
The ICAR AIEEA rank card 2022 for PG and PhD programmes are available at icarexam.net. Through the applicants login candidates can download the rank card.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 22, 2022 3:36 pm IST

ICAR AIEEA 2022 PG, PhD Rank Card

ICAR AIEEA 2022: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2022 rank card for PG and PhD programmes today, November 22. Candidates can access the scorecard through the official website- icarexam.net. The ICAR AIEEA rank card 2022 includes the name of the candidate, name of the opted programme, category, gender, and qualifying rank.

ICAR conducted the PG examination on September 20, 2022. The ICAR AIEEA UG rank card 2022 will be released soon by ICAR. The ICAR AIEEA 2022 counselling process will be conducted in online mode and the schedule will be released on the official website.

ICAR AIEEA Rank Card 2022 (PG, PhD) Direct Link

ICAR AIEEA rank card 2022: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website- icarexam.net.
  2. On the homepage, go to the applicants' login tab.
  3. Then a login window will appear.
  4. Enter the necessary credentials- application number, password and security code.
  5. The rank card of ICAR AIEEA 2022 will appear.
  6. Check properly and ownload it for future reference.
NTA ICAR AIEEA
