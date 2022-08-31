ICAR AIEEA 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; Steps To Make Changes

  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2022 correction window today, August 31.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 31, 2022 6:41 pm IST

ICAR AIEEA 2022 Correction Window

ICAR AIEEA 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2022 correction window today, August 31. The ICAR AIEEA 2022 form correction link is available on the official website - icar.nta.nic.in. The candidates who have registered for the exam are eligible to make necessary changes in their ICAR application form.

ICAR AIEEA entrance exam for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) courses is scheduled to be held on September 13,14 and 15, while the ICAR All-India Competitive Examination(AICE) for JRF and PhD programmes will be held on September 20, 2022. Candidates can only make necessary changes in ICAR AIEEA application form 2022 before the deadline as NTA will not provide any further opportunity to make changes in the ICAR application form.

ICAR AIEEA 2022 Form Correction: How To Make Changes

  • Go to the official website- icar.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Registration For ICAR - 2022'
  • Select the desired course and log in through application form, application number, password and security pin
  • Proceed to edit details in ICAR application form
  • Cross-check details and submit the application form.

Direct Link: ICAR AIEEA 2022 Form Correction

For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at -- icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.

