ICAR AIEEA 2022 Application Deadline Ends Today; Exam Date, Direct Link To Apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the application process for All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2022 today, August 26.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 26, 2022 11:45 am IST
ICAR AIEEA 2022 Application Deadline Ends Today; Exam Date, Direct Link To Apply
ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2022 Last Date Today

ICAR Registration 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the application process for All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2022 today, August 26. Candidates can register online for the exam through the official website – icar.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay exam fee is August 26, by 11:50 pm. The ICAR AIEEA, AICE examination is slated to be held on September 13,14,15 and 20. NTA will conduct the ICAR entrance exams 2022 for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes.

Aspiring candidates may go through the Information Bulletin and read the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centres, exam timings, exam fee and procedure for applying. Earlier the last date to apply for ICAR examination was August 19. The ICAR form correction process will be held between August 28 and August 31, 2022.

ICAR Registration 2022: Important Dates

EventsParticulars
Last date to submit ICAR exam formAugust 26, 2022 (by 5 pm)
Last date to pay exam feeAugust 26, 2022 (by 11:50 pm)
ICAR 2022 form correction dateAugust 28 to 31, 2022
ICAR 2022 exam dateSeptember 13,14,15 and 20, 2022

ICAR Application Form 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website-- icar.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "Registration For ICAR - 2022" link
  • Fill in the online application and generate an application number and password
  • Using the system generated application number, complete the AIEEA application form
  • Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature
  • Cross-check the application details and pay the application fee online
  • Submit the ICAR application form 2022
  • Download, save and print the confirmation page.

Direct Link: ICAR Registration 2022

The ICAR AIEEA is held annually by the NTA for providing admission to candidates with over 15,000 undergraduate and 11,000 postgraduate seats across 75 agricultural universities in the country.

icar.org.in
