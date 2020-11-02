ICAR AIEEA 2020 Result Released; Direct Link, Counselling Process

  • Home
ICAR AIEEA 2020 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 2 at the official website- icar.nta.nic.in. The ICAR AIEAA 2020 counselling schedule will soon be updated on the official website.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 2, 2020 10:35 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

ICAR AIEEA 2020 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 2 at the official website- icar.nta.nic.in. A day before the results were announced, the final answer key of ICAR AIEEA 2020 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes was released. The ICAR AIEAA 2020 counselling schedule will soon be updated on the official website.

Candidates who took the entrance test can download the ICAR AIEEA 2020 scorecard using their login credentials. ICAR AIEEA 2020 UG examination, a computer-based test, was held by NTA on September 16, 17 and 22. The ICAR AIEEA PG exam was conducted on September 23.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) is held annually by NTA for admission to over 15000 graduate and 11000 postgraduate seats across 75 agricultural universities, comprising 64 State Agricultural, Veterinary, Horticultural and Fisheries Universities (SAUs), 4 ICAR-DUs, viz. IARI, IVRI, NDRI and CIFE, 3 Central Agricultural Universities (CAU, Imphal, Dr RPCAU, Pusa and RLB CAU, Jhansi), 4 Central Universities (CUs) having Faculty of Agriculture (BHU, AMU, Viswa Bharati and Nagaland University).

The ICAR AIEEA 2020 result is based on the individual scores obtained by a candidate. ICAR AIEEA result includes details such as candidate’'s name, enrolment number, total marks secured, etc.

ICAR AIEEA Counselling 2020

Candidates who qualify the ICAR AIEEA exam will be eligible to attend the ICAR AIEEA 2020 counselling 2020. During the ICAR AIEEA counselling, candidates will be required to make a choice of a subject and the agricultural university.

The seat allotment is held online on the basis of the sub-subject opted by the candidates at the time of filling the online application form. During the seat allotment, the availability of seats at the candidate’s merit-rank is also considered.

