ICAR Agricultural Universities Ranking 2019: NDRI Karnal Tops

ICAR National Dairy Research Institute Karnal, Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute New Delhi has bagged the top three positions in the country in the list of Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR’s) Agricultural Universities Ranking 2019. The ranking of agricultural universities for the year 2019 has been released today.

The ICAR ranking of agricultural universities 2019 has been released for the total 67 universities in the country. The ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute Izatnagar, a deemed university has been placed on the fourth position among the 67 universities in the ICAR ranking of agricultural universities 2019.

As per the ICAR ranking of agricultural universities 2019, GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology Pantnagar, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University Hisar and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary And Animal Sciences have been placed on the fifth, sixth and seventh positions respectively.

Bihar Animal Sciences University Patna and PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University Hyderabad have been ranked in the 66th and 67th positions respectively in the ICAR ranking of agricultural universities 2019.

The Council took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to announce the rankings. It said: “Ranking of Agricultural Universities for the Year 2019. ICAR Agricultural Universities.”