  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAR Agricultural Universities Ranking 2019: National Dairy Research Institute Karnal Tops

ICAR Agricultural Universities Ranking 2019: National Dairy Research Institute Karnal Tops

ICAR National Dairy Research Institute Karnal, Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute New Delhi has bagged the top three positions in the country in the list of Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR’s) Agricultural Universities Ranking 2019.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 5, 2020 10:35 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEP Aims At Revamping Education Structure, Says Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur
DU Releases 7th Cut-Off List; LSR, Hindu, Ramjas, Miranda House Open For Science Courses
DU 7th Cut-Off List Released; Hansraj, Kirori Mal, LSR, Miranda House Open For Arts, Commerce Programmes
UGC To Release Fellowship Amounts Without Institutes' Confirmation; Amount Till October 2020 Disbursed
DU Admissions 2020: 7th Cut-Off List To Be Out Today
IGNOU July 2020 Admission Deadline Extended, Apply Till December 15
ICAR Agricultural Universities Ranking 2019: National Dairy Research Institute Karnal Tops
ICAR Agricultural Universities Ranking 2019: NDRI Karnal Tops
New Delhi:

ICAR National Dairy Research Institute Karnal, Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute New Delhi has bagged the top three positions in the country in the list of Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR’s) Agricultural Universities Ranking 2019. The ranking of agricultural universities for the year 2019 has been released today.

The ICAR ranking of agricultural universities 2019 has been released for the total 67 universities in the country. The ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute Izatnagar, a deemed university has been placed on the fourth position among the 67 universities in the ICAR ranking of agricultural universities 2019.

As per the ICAR ranking of agricultural universities 2019, GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology Pantnagar, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University Hisar and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary And Animal Sciences have been placed on the fifth, sixth and seventh positions respectively.

Bihar Animal Sciences University Patna and PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University Hyderabad have been ranked in the 66th and 67th positions respectively in the ICAR ranking of agricultural universities 2019.

The Council took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to announce the rankings. It said: “Ranking of Agricultural Universities for the Year 2019. ICAR Agricultural Universities.”

Click here for more Education News
ICAR
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEP Aims At Revamping Education Structure, Says Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur
NEP Aims At Revamping Education Structure, Says Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur
Madhya Pradesh Schools For Classes 1 To 8 To Remain Shut Till March 31: Chief Minister
Madhya Pradesh Schools For Classes 1 To 8 To Remain Shut Till March 31: Chief Minister
Telangana NEET Merit List 2020 Released At Knruhs.in
Telangana NEET Merit List 2020 Released At Knruhs.in
FMGE 2020 Exam Concludes; Result on December 20
FMGE 2020 Exam Concludes; Result on December 20
DU Releases 7th Cut-Off List; LSR, Hindu, Ramjas, Miranda House Open For Science Courses
DU Releases 7th Cut-Off List; LSR, Hindu, Ramjas, Miranda House Open For Science Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................