ICAI Waives Off Condonation Fees Charged Due To Late Filing Of Form-18

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has waived off condonation fee for members and firms charged due to late filing of Form-18. The decision has been taken in view of the hindrances posed by rising COVID-19 cases.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: May 2, 2021 7:59 pm IST

New Delhi:

The condonation fee has been waived off for transactions made between April 1 to June 30 till July 30. The members and firms can procure Form-18 from the official website icai.org.

ICAI said that, “Considering the difficulties which may be faced by Members and Firms, it has been decided to waive-off condonation fee for the transactions falling between April 1 to June 30 till July 30”.

Form-18 is being filled for re-constitution of firm, intimating joining or leaving of partner(s) or paid assistant(s) and opening/closing of branch office. The members and firms will have to submit the form within the stipulated time.

ICAI has asked the authorities to make required changes in the SSP system and ensure that the system is ready within 4-5 days with exemption of condonation fee.

