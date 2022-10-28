ICAI To Organise Career Counselling Programme On October 31

  • Home
The counselling programme will target students from Class 9 to Graduation in order to enable them to take the best suited decision for their future

Oct 28, 2022

Image credit: shutterstock.com

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will organise the mega career counselling programme on October 31. The counselling programme will target students from Class 9 to Graduation in order to enable them to take the best suited decision for their future.

The career counselling programme will be held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium (KD Jadhav complex) and will be attended by principals, teachers, parents and students of various schools and colleges. "It is expected that around 5000 students will be attending the programme and approx. 1.50 lakh students from various schools/ colleges will be participating in the programme at various locations across India," ICAI release read. ALSO READ | CA November Exam 2022: ICAI Postpones PQC-IRM Exam Dates

The students of all government and government-aided schools can register themselves for this programme, they can apply at icai.org. The chief guest for the programme will be Himanshu Gupta, IAS, Director Education (DoE), New Delhi, Debashis Mitra, President, ICAI will also attend the event.

ICAI is being established by the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The institute functions under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, as per ICAI website. The institute conducts the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams, this year the exams will be held from November 1.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, New Delhi
