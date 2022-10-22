ICAI To Conduct CA Foundation Mock Test 2022 From November 1

Image credit: shutterstock.com CA Foundation mock test exam will be held from November 1 to 4

CA Foundation Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of will conduct the CA Foundation mock test papers from November 1. The CA mock test papers will be conducted in physical/virtual mode at respective regional councils and branches of ICAI. According to ICAI, the CA mock test will be conducted on November 1, 2, 3 and 4, 2022.

Latest: CA Foundation- Complete Guide, Click here

Also See: Online Finance & Accounting Courses & Certifications by Top Providers. Check Now!

Recommended: What Are Some Of The Career Options You Could Pursue After Commerce? Read More

The CA mock test for Paper 1- Principles and Practice of Accounting will be held on November 1, the exam will commence from 2 PM. The entire CA December Foundation 2022 exam schedule is available on the official website- icai.org. ALSO READ | ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2022: How To Download Hall Ticket

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: Schedule For Mock Tests

November 1- Principles and Practice of Accounting November 2- Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting November 3- Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning and Statistics November 4- Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge.

The CA Foundation December exam 2022 will be held in two shifts- 2 PM to 5 PM and 2 PM to 4 PM. "The Question Papers for each subject will be uploaded at BoS Knowledge Portal on www.icai.org as per the schedule by 1:30 PM every day during this period. Students are advised to download and attempt these papers in the stipulated time limit designated for the papers," ICAI release read.

The ICAI will upload answer key corresponding to mock test within 48 hours of the exam. "The Answer Key to these papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective paper, as per the schedule. Students can examine their answers with respect to the Answer Keys and self-assess their performance," it added. The candidates can check details of the CA Foundation mock test at icai.org.