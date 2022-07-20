ICAI To Announce CA Inter Result May 2022 Tomorrow; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock CA Inter May 2022 result romorrow

CA Inter Result May 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Intermediate May 2022 examination result tomorrow, July 21. The CA Inter May 2022 result download link will be available on the official website-- icai.nic.in, once announced. To check and access the ICAI CA May 2022 Intermediate result, the candidates will need to enter their registration number or PIN number along with roll number.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 21st July, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.” the ICAI said in an official statement.

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number,” it added.

CA Inter Result May 2022: Websites

icai.nic.in

icai.org

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

CA Inter Result May 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website-- icai.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "CA Inter May 2022 Result" link. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit. Your CA Intermediate result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Along with CA inter result, the ICAI will also announce the results of the International Taxation Assessment Test 2022 tomorrow. To qualify the CA Intermediate May 2022 examination, the aspirants need to secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and the overall pass percentage should not be less than 50 per cent marks. Those who clear the Inter exam will become eligible to register for CA Final November 2022 examination.