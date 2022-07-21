  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI To Announce CA Inter Result Today; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

ICAI To Announce CA Inter Result Today; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

ICAI CA Inter Result 2022: The CA inter May 2022 result will be announced on the website- icai.nic.in. Download scorecard using registration number, PIN number

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 21, 2022 8:58 am IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAI To Announce CA Inter Result May 2022 Tomorrow; Details Here
CA Intermediate Result For May 2022 Exam Likely On July 21: ICAI
ICAI CA Inter Result For December 2021 Exams Out; Meet Toppers Here
ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 Declared At Icai.nic.in; Direct Link, How To Check
ICAI CA Intermediate Result Likely To Be Announced Today
ICAI To Declare CA Intermediate Results Tomorrow
ICAI To Announce CA Inter Result Today; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
Download CA Inter scorecard at icai.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CA Inter Result May 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the result of CA Intermediate May 2022 examination today, July 21. The CA inter May 2022 result will be announced on the website- icai.nic.in, students can access scorecard using registration number, PIN number. Register here for CA Intermediate Results 2022 updates, date, time, direct link

Latest: How to Prepare for CA Intermediate- Tips from Toppers, Check Now
Recommended: Online Certification Courses in Finance to Advance your Career. Know More

According to ICAI, "the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 21st July, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."

ICAI CA Inter May Result 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website-- icai.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the "CA Inter May 2022 Result" link
  3. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit
  4. Your CA Intermediate result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
ICAI result ICAI results May CA exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Date And Time; Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard
Live | CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Date And Time; Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard
CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Soon; Direct Link, Websites To Check
CBSE Result 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results Soon; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Jio Institute Starts, Nita Ambani Says It Is Born Out Of Dream To Redefine Higher Education
Jio Institute Starts, Nita Ambani Says It Is Born Out Of Dream To Redefine Higher Education
BITS Pilani WILP Collaborates With Telangana Government To Develop Technology-Enabled Laboratories
BITS Pilani WILP Collaborates With Telangana Government To Develop Technology-Enabled Laboratories
Delhi Technological University Gets 2 New Hostels, To Accommodate 1,000 More Students
Delhi Technological University Gets 2 New Hostels, To Accommodate 1,000 More Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................