ICAI To Announce CA Inter Result Today; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CA Inter scorecard at icai.nic.in

CA Inter Result May 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the result of CA Intermediate May 2022 examination today, July 21. The CA inter May 2022 result will be announced on the website- icai.nic.in, students can access scorecard using registration number, PIN number. Register here for CA Intermediate Results 2022 updates, date, time, direct link

Latest: How to Prepare for CA Intermediate- Tips from Toppers, Check Now

Recommended: Online Certification Courses in Finance to Advance your Career. Know More

According to ICAI, "the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 21st July, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."

ICAI CA Inter May Result 2022: Steps To Check