ICAI To Announce CA Inter Result Today; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
ICAI CA Inter Result 2022: The CA inter May 2022 result will be announced on the website- icai.nic.in. Download scorecard using registration number, PIN number
CA Inter Result May 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the result of CA Intermediate May 2022 examination today, July 21. The CA inter May 2022 result will be announced on the website- icai.nic.in, students can access scorecard using registration number, PIN number. Register here for CA Intermediate Results 2022 updates, date, time, direct link
According to ICAI, "the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 21st July, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."
ICAI CA Inter May Result 2022: Steps To Check
- Visit the official website-- icai.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the "CA Inter May 2022 Result" link
- Enter all the required credentials and click on submit
- Your CA Intermediate result will be displayed on the screen
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.