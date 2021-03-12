ICAI: Students Appearing For Revised Scheme Exam In May-June Should Apply For Scheme Change By April 5

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the cut-off date for conversion from Earlier Scheme to Revised Scheme of the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations. Candidates appearing in the May-June examinations this year, and seeking a conversion, will be required to apply by April 5, 2021.

“Students who are wishing to convert themselves from Earlier Scheme to Revised Scheme of Education and Training implemented w.e.f. July 1, 2017, to appear in Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations being held under Revised Scheme in May/June 2021 are required to convert themselves latest by 5th April 2021,” the ICAI has said.

Candidates can go to the Self Service portal at eservices.icai.org for conversion from the Earlier Scheme to the Revised Scheme of Education and Training.

ICAI CA Exam Schedule

ICAI has released the examination dates of CA Intermediate (under old scheme), Intermediate (under new scheme), Final (under old and new scheme), and Foundation course examinations.

According to the schedule released, the Intermediate course Group I exam under the old scheme will be held on May 22, 24, 27 and 29 and Group II exams will be conducted on May 31, and June 2, 4. The Intermediate course Group I exam under the new scheme will be conducted on May 22, 23, 27 and 29, and Group II will be held on May 31, June 2, 4 and 6.

The Final course Group I exam under the old and new scheme will be held on May 21, 23, 25 and 28, while Group II exams for old and new schemes will be held on May 30, June 1, 3 and 5.

The examinations for the Foundation course will be conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30. The application process will commence on April 20, and candidates will be able to submit their applications by May 4.