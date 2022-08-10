ICAI Result For June 2022 CA Foundation Exam Likely Today

ICAI CA result for Foundation exam today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will likely declare the CA Foundation exam result today, August 10. The icai.org and icai.nic.in websites will host the ICAI result for the CA foundation exam. The CA Foundation exam was held in June 2022. While Paper 1 Principles and Practice of Accounting was held on June 24, Paper 2 Business Laws and Business Correspondence, and Reporting were held on June 26. However, for candidates affected by floods in Assam’s Silchar, the CA Foundation exam Paper 1 and Paper 2 was held on July 14 and July 16 respectively. CA Foundation Result 2022 Live

To access ICAI CA foundation result, candidates will have to login at the official website -- icai.nic.in with their registration numbers or pin numbers and roll numbers.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 10th August, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” a statement on the ICAI website read.

Along with the CA Foundation result June 2022, ICAI will also likely announce the results of the Post Qualification Course (PQC) examinations of Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test. The ICAI website -- icai.org will host the CA result PQC exam.

The application for CA Foundation exam December 2022 session is underway. The last date to register and apply online for CA Foundation December exam is August 14. The candidate must have either passed Class 12th or have appeared in Class 12th exam this year to be considered eligible for CA Foundation application.