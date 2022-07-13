ICAI Result 2022 Release Date, Time; Official Website To Check CA Final Result

ICAI CA Final Result 2022 Date And Time

CA Final Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Final result 2022 for the May 2022 session either on July 15 or July 16. Candidates who took the CA Final May session exam can check their result from the official website - icai.org, once released. ICAI in a tweet today said: "Results of ICAI Chartered Accountants Final Exams held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Friday, 15th July 2022(evening)/Saturday, 16th July 2022. The Result can be accessed on the website - https://icai.nic.in." To check ICAI Final Group May result, candidates will have to log-in with their roll numbers or registration numbers and password.

Earlier the CCM of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal through his official Twitter account said: "CA final result are expected on 15 or 16th July."

Aspirants can check the CA Final result for the May 2022 session from the following webistes

icaiexam.icai.org,

caresults.icai.org, and

icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website -- icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org Click on the 'CA Final May 2022 result' link mentioned on the homepage On the new page, login with the credentials Submit it and CA Final May 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen Download the ICAI result and take a print for future reference.

Aspirants can also get their ICAI CA Final result 2022 for May session on their email ID. For this, candidates have to register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses. Candidates will receive the CA Final May 2022 results on their registered email ID when it is announced.