ICAI reopens May Inter, Final exam application window today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has reopened the online application window for CA Final, Intermediate May session examination today. The facility will remain available till May 6 (11:59 pm). The late fees of Rs 600 is applicable. “The students may note that this is the last opportunity to apply for May 2021 examination application form online,” ICAI has said.

The application window will reopen for exams including CA Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course – Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ICAI has already postponed CA Intermediate and Final exams scheduled to be held in May 2021. The CA Inter exam was scheduled to begin on May 22 and CA Final exam was scheduled to start on May 21. The new exam dates will be announced at least 25 days before the start of the examinations, the institute said.

Steps To Apply For CA Intermediate, Final Exams

Step 1 Visit the official website -- icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2 Login at the CA portal using credentials

Step 3 Fill application form and pay online fee

Step 4 Save and download the form for further use