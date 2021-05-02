  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI To Reopen CA May Exam Application Window From May 4-6

ICAI To Reopen CA May Exam Application Window From May 4-6

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will reopen the application window for different exams of the May session from May 4 to May 6.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 2, 2021 11:13 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA May Exam 2021: Applications For Final, Intermediate Exams To Reopen On May 4
ICAI CA November Exam 2023: Schedule For Practical Training Changed
ICAI Doctoral Scholarship Scheme: Registration Open; Apply By August 31
Odisha Boy Continues CA Exam Preparation In COVID Ward; Photo Goes Viral
Decision On ICAI CA Exams Likely By April End: Official
ICAI CA Foundation Exam: Application Process Begins For June Session
ICAI To Reopen CA May Exam Application Window From May 4-6
ICAI had earlier postponed CA Inter, Final May exams (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

In view of the difficulties caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will reopen the application window for different exams of the May session from May 4 to May 6. This will be the last opportunity for students to apply for May exams, the institute said. The application forms will be available at icai.org. Students who apply for exams during this period will have to pay a late fee of Rs 600.

Exams for which the application window will be reopened are: CA Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course – Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT).

“Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of welfare & well-being of the students and to mitigate their hardships, in continuation to Important Announcement dated 27th April 2021, it has been decided to reopen the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) from 4th May 2021 (10 AM) to 6th May 2021 (11.59 PM) with late fees (600/- or US $ 10),” the official notification reads.

The institute had earlier announced postponement of CA Final and Inter May exams. The new dates will be announced at least 25 days before the start of the examinations, the institute said.

"Important Announcement regarding Postponement of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Examinations - Final & Intermediate Course which are scheduled to be held in May 2021 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the ICAI had said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News COVID-19 Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Ten Points On Class 10 Marking Scheme, Result Date
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Ten Points On Class 10 Marking Scheme, Result Date
Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) 2021 Applications Released, Entrance On June 27
Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) 2021 Applications Released, Entrance On June 27
CBSE Announces Marking Policy For Cancelled Class 10 Board Exams
CBSE Announces Marking Policy For Cancelled Class 10 Board Exams
CBSE Class 10 Marks To Be Based On Scores In Tests, Exams Held During The Year
CBSE Class 10 Marks To Be Based On Scores In Tests, Exams Held During The Year
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result Expected By Third Week Of June
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result Expected By Third Week Of June
.......................... Advertisement ..........................