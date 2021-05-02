ICAI To Reopen CA May Exam Application Window From May 4-6

Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI had earlier postponed CA Inter, Final May exams (representational)

In view of the difficulties caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will reopen the application window for different exams of the May session from May 4 to May 6. This will be the last opportunity for students to apply for May exams, the institute said. The application forms will be available at icai.org. Students who apply for exams during this period will have to pay a late fee of Rs 600.

Exams for which the application window will be reopened are: CA Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course – Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT).

“Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of welfare & well-being of the students and to mitigate their hardships, in continuation to Important Announcement dated 27th April 2021, it has been decided to reopen the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) from 4th May 2021 (10 AM) to 6th May 2021 (11.59 PM) with late fees (600/- or US $ 10),” the official notification reads.

The institute had earlier announced postponement of CA Final and Inter May exams. The new dates will be announced at least 25 days before the start of the examinations, the institute said.

"Important Announcement regarding Postponement of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Examinations - Final & Intermediate Course which are scheduled to be held in May 2021 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the ICAI had said.